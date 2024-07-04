CGTN: China, Kazakhstan cherish friendly ties, vow further cooperation (Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) BEIJING, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
China and Kazakhstan have always supported each other and have always been partners in times of challenges, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a signed article in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper and Kazinform International News Agency on Tuesday. Xi is on his fifth visit to Kazakhstan, where he was not only welcomed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the airport but also treated to a blue carpet – the color of the Kazakh national flag hailed by Kazakhs as symbolizing the friendship between China and Kazakhstan – and a group of Kazakh students singing the Chinese song "Ode to the Motherland." The visit is also Xi's second visit in less than two years, following his previous state visit in September 2022.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
