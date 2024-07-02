House of the Dragon 2 | confermato l’Easter Egg di Deanerys!

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di martedì 2 luglio 2024)of the2:Egg di! È propio il caso di dirlo,of the2 ha inserito un UOVO di pasqua, un Easter Egg su Daenerys Targaryen nel terzo episodio andato in onda lo scorso lunedì. Nel caso di Il mulino in Fiamme, l’uovo era effettivamente un uovo, o meglio tre. Nella scena in questione, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) manda Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) nella Valle, e poi dovrebbe viaggiare attraverso il Mare Stretto fino a Pentos. Rhaenyra dà anche a Rhaena quattro uova di drago da portare a Pentos per custodirle. Nel pilot di Il Trono di Spade, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) riceve un trio di uova di drago pietrificate come regalo di nozze a Pentos. Tre delle uova nella scena diof the2 sono dorate, verdi e nere, proprio come quelle di Dany.