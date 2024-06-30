Sabrina Carpenter Loves.. Madonna: il suo tributo vintage con l’abito del 1990 (Di domenica 30 giugno 2024) Sabrina Carpenter ha dimostrato ancora una volta di essere una vera icona di stile, sfoggiando un abito vintage di Michael Kors che ha catturato l’attenzione di tutti. La cantante di “Please Please Please” ha incantato Parigi con un mini abito scintillante, adornato di cristalli, originariamente indossato da Madonna nel 1990. Sabrina Carpenter e il suo tributo vintage a Madonna Sabrina Carpenter, 25 anni, ha scelto un abito della collezione autunno/inverno di Michael Kors, caratterizzato da spalline sottili, scollatura profonda e una silhouette aderente. Ha completato il look con una clutch abbinata, una collana pendente in argento e scintillanti tacchi a spillo con punta aperta. Il trucco comprendeva guance rosate, un contouring caldo, ombretto morbido, ciglia lunghe e labbra rosse.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
