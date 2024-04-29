Kurt Angle insiste | Io il manager di Chad Gable per formare un nuovo Team Angle? Sarebbe una grande idea

Kurt Angle insiste: “Io il manager di Chad Gable per formare un nuovo Team Angle? Sarebbe una grande idea” (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) Chad Gable è stato a lungo paragonato a Kurt Angle per via dei loro trascorsi comuni nel wrestling amatoriale e nelle competizioni a livello olimpico. Ad un certo punto sono circolate voci secondo cui Gable Sarebbe stato presentato al pubblico come figlio di Angle, ma la WWE ha scelto Jason Jordan, ex tag Team partner di Gable negli American Alpha. Ma un potenziale legame tra Angle e Gable sta tornando in auge, dopo il turn heel del leader degli Alpha Academy. Il gioco deve valere la candela Nel suo podcast The Kurt Angle Show, l’Eroe Olimpico ha parlato di Chad ...
gable kurt
    Chad Gable e Sami Zayn, due settimane fa, hanno dato luogo a un grande match nel main event di RAW dove, a spuntarla, è stato proprio il campione Intercontinentale in carica. Al termine del match, però, Gable ha attaccato Zayn effettuando un turn heel e nella settimana successiva, ha ...
WWE Hall of Famer ready to return as Chad gable's manager - WWE Hall of Famer and legend recently talked about how managing Chad gable could be a great idea after his recent heel turn.
kurt Angle Shares His Thoughts on Chad gable Mirroring His Style in WWE - In a recent wrestling event, the contest for the Intercontinental Championship saw Chad gable go head to head with Sami Zayn. Despite a valiant performance, gable was unsuccessful in wrestling the ...
kurt Angle gets honest about Chad gable's heel turn and the WWE star copying most of his "characteristics" - Chad gable turning heel was a long time coming, and along with the fans, kurt Angle is also enjoying his new persona.
