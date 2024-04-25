AEW: Shock a Dynamite. Jack Perry e la ELITE brutalizzano Tony Khan (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024)
Il gruppo ELITE si afferma ormai come fazione top heel della AEW.
A confermarlo quanto successo poche ore fa in quel di Dynamite con JackPerry prima e gli Young Bucks poi che hanno attaccato brutalmente TonyKhan mettendolo KO al centro del ring.
Il tutto è nato subito dopo un confronto verbale tra Perry e Khan con l’ex Jungle Boy passato immediatamente all’attacco del suo Presidente.
A seguire gli EVP della compagnia e Kazuchika Okada sembrano giungere in soccorso di Tony, ma in verità il tutto si rivela essere un complotto come testimoniato dal video sottostante.
