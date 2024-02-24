LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA | 32 in testa con Van Aert | entrati nel tratto difficile di corsa

LIVE Omloop

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport

Dove seguire la Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in TV e streaming? Diretta su Eurosport

LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA: 32 in testa con Van Aert, entrati nel tratto difficile di corsa (Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 13.51 Ora il gruppo inseguitore non è per nulla lontano. Giornata un po’ grigia, i nuvoloni neri sono all’orizzonte e c’è vento. Fora Rasmus Tillier (Uno-X). 13.48 corsa ancora sull’Haghoek, che porterà diretti sul Leberg, terzo muro di giornata. 13.45 Intanto il gruppo inseguitore si è avvicinato a 30” dai 32 battistrada. 13.41 Superato anche l’Holleweg. Fra poco altro tratto in pavé con l’Haaghoek. 13.38 Archiviato il Kattenberg, ora il gruppo di testa è sull’Holleweg, tratto in pavé di 1500 metri. 13.36 Sembra difficile che il gruppo alle spalle dei 32 di testa possa rientrare in gara per il successo. 13.33 Eccoci sul Kattenberg: inizia la parte di corsa dura, parecchio dura. Saranno tanti ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Notizie Correlate

  • LIVE Omloop

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 13.22 95 chilometri percorsi fino ad ora, quando abbiamo superato da poco le due ore di corsa. 13.19 Il gruppetto ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Omloop

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 13.00 Una decina di chilometri e si sarà sul pavé di Lange Munte, lungo 2500 metri. 12.57 E il gruppo si è ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Omloop

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.39 Ma sarà solo dal Kattenberg, al chilometro 103, che inizierà la vera corsa, dove chi punta al successo ... (oasport)

Altre Notizie

Women’s Omloop LIVE: Ninove 121.5 km The women can go from Gent to Ninove as well as anyone, and they do it with fewer detours. Expected finish: 17:05 CET SD Worxer of the Day: Lotte Kopecky She’s not giving this one away ... msn

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women's 2024 Live - Can anyone beat SD Worx - Protime: Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2024 women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. cyclingnews

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 Live - the Classics stars show their hands: Wout van Aert among contenders as men's northern classics season kicks off with traditional opening race around Flanders ... cyclingnews

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE Omloop
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.