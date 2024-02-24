LIVE Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in DIRETTA | 32 in testa con Van Aert | entrati nel tratto difficile di corsa

Dove seguire la Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 in TV e streaming? Diretta su Eurosport

(Di sabato 24 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA13.51 Ora il gruppo inseguitore non è per nulla lontano. Giornata un po’ grigia, i nuvoloni neri sono all’orizzonte e c’è vento. Fora Rasmus Tillier (Uno-X). 13.48ancora sull’Haghoek, che porterà diretti sul Leberg, terzo muro di giornata. 13.45 Intanto il gruppo inseguitore si è avvicinato a 30” dai 32 battistrada. 13.41 Superato anche l’Holleweg. Fra poco altroin pavé con l’Haaghoek. 13.38 Archiviato il Kattenberg, ora il gruppo diè sull’Holleweg,in pavé di 1500 metri. 13.36 Sembrache il gruppo alle spalle dei 32 dipossa rientrare in gara per il successo. 13.33 Eccoci sul Kattenberg: inizia la parte didura, parecchio dura. Saranno tanti ...

Women’s Omloop LIVE: Ninove 121.5 km The women can go from Gent to Ninove as well as anyone, and they do it with fewer detours. Expected finish: 17:05 CET SD Worxer of the Day: Lotte Kopecky She’s not giving this one away ... msn

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women's 2024 Live - Can anyone beat SD Worx - Protime: Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2024 women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. cyclingnews

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 Live - the Classics stars show their hands: Wout van Aert among contenders as men's northern classics season kicks off with traditional opening race around Flanders ... cyclingnews