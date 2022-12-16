BRILIANPRENEUR UMKM EXPORT 2022 Scales Up 500 MSMEs to Win the Global Market

BRILIANPRENEUR UMKM EXPO(RT) 2022 Scales Up 500 MSMEs to Win the Global Market (Di venerdì 16 dicembre 2022) JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) presents the BRILIANPRENEUR UMKM EXPO(RT) 2022 in a hybrid format. This year's event has received a warm welcome since its commencement of the virtual exhibition on 1 to 31 December 2022, as well as the offline event presenting 502 curated Indonesian MSMEs products from 14-18 December 2022 in Jakarta Convention Center. Visitors can enjoy a fully interactive experience at https://BRILIANPRENEUR.com/virtual. All MSME products exhibited at the offline event can be found at the virtual exhibition. Furthermore, visitors can purchase the MSME products right away by clicking one of the links to the e-commerce platforms. "We are committed to supporting ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
