Miracle Workers 4 | nel trailer Daniel Radcliffe interpreta Mad Max

Leggi su screenworld

(Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) La TBS ha pubblicato ilufficiale della quarta stagione della serie antologica4, che mostra la star di Harry Potteralla guida di una sit-com che si rifà al franchise di Mad Max. La quarta stagione è ambientata nel futuro in uno scenario post apocalittico ed è in uscita il 16 gennaio su TNT. Creata da Simon Rich, già noto per la serie FXX Man Seeking Woman,è una serie antologica comica, in cui ogni stagione racconta una nuova storia con lo stesso cast chepersonaggi diversi. Oltre a, ogni stagione vede nel cast principale Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni e Jon Bass. La prima stagione è ambientata ai giorni nostri e si concentra su una coppia ...