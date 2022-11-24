Con l’arrivo Black Friday si moltiplicano le offerte imperdibili di ...Il Black Friday di Proscenic: in offerta gli alleati per una pulizia ...Gungrave G.O.R.E RecensioneALLA MILAN GAMES WEEK POKÉMON SCARLATTO E VIOLETTOMondiali Qatar: follia in Arabia Saudita dopo la vittoria contro ...Campionato Mondiale della Farming Simulator League conclusoOverwatch 2: Il trailer di Ramattra e PE raddoppiatiPoliniani Editore alla Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022ALLA MILAN GAMESWEEK BEN 7 ESCLUSIVE FUNKO POP!GTA Online: l'evento dei colpi culmina con una nuova sfidaUltime Blog

Openbravo announces its acquisition by leading French group DL Software (Di giovedì 24 novembre 2022) BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Openbravo, the Spanish vendor of a unified commerce platform for agile and innovative commerce, has announced today that it is joining DL Software, a leading France-based group of vertical Software providers which is on an ambitious path to internationalize its business footprint. Founded in 2003, DL Software comprises 23 companies organized into four Business Units (Retail, Real Estate, Health and Construction) and brings together more than 1,500 employees in 6 countries (France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Israel). DL Software has benefited since 2021 from the expertise and support of TA Associates, majority shareholder of the group and leader in growth private equity, and has passed the ...
