(Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) The company was recognized for its 2,658% increase in revenue growth and is set to accelerate growth following major acquisitions TORONTO, Nov. 17,/PRNewswire/IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world'sinfrastructure, todaythe company has been recognized as a winner of the50™ andprograms for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. Celebrating its 25th anniversary,'s ...

9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high - speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, todaythat it received the TSMC 2022 OIP Partner of ...... todaythe successful tapeout of its ZeusCORE100® 1 - 112Gbps NRZ/PAM4 Serialiser - Deserialiser ("SerDes"),'s first testchip on TSMC's most advanced N3E process.IP ...Alphawave IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, today announced the company has been recognized as a winner of the 2022 Deloitte ...Alphawave IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, today announced the company has been recognized as a winner of the 2022 Deloitte ...