Alphawave IP announced as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ and North American Technology Fast 500™ 2022 award winners (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) The company was recognized for its 2,658% increase in revenue growth and is set to accelerate growth following major acquisitions TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Alphawave IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's Technology infrastructure, today announced the company has been recognized as a winner of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and North American Technology Fast 500™ award programs for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Deloitte's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Alphawave IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's Technology infrastructure, today announced the company has been recognized as a winner of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and North American Technology Fast 500™ award programs for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Deloitte's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Alphawave IP Receives 2022 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for High - Speed SerDes IP Innovations9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Alphawave IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high - speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, today announced that it received the TSMC 2022 OIP Partner of ...
Alphawave IP Achieves Its First Testchip Tapeout for TSMC N3E Process... today announced the successful tapeout of its ZeusCORE100® 1 - 112Gbps NRZ/PAM4 Serialiser - Deserialiser ("SerDes"), Alphawave's first testchip on TSMC's most advanced N3E process. Alphawave IP ...
Alphawave IP announced as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50â„¢ and North American Technology Fast 500â„¢ 2022 award winnersAlphawave IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, today announced the company has been recognized as a winner of the 2022 Deloitte ...
Alphawave IP announced as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50(TM) and North American Technology Fast 500(TM) 2022 award winnersAlphawave IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, today announced the company has been recognized as a winner of the 2022 Deloitte ...
Alphawave announcedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Alphawave announced