FP Markets Launches the Upgraded and Redesigned Introducing Broker (IB) Portal (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

FP Markets has Redesigned its IB Portal with business intelligence in mind, to help maximise transparency and ensure partnership success. The FP Markets IB program is one of the leading partners programs in the FX industry and is designed to remunerate and reward introducers and partners that refer clients to FP Markets. With the new and updated IB Portal, IBs have access to view their clients' traded volumes and Sub-IB networks, and the ability to produce bespoke reports using advanced analytics tools. Partners can closely follow the client journey from approval status to deposits and withdrawals, ensuring full transparency. Further features include: Project Manager Kim Reilly stated:  "Introducing Brokers rely on ...
