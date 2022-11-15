Ahead of COP27 Energy Day | African Forests in Crosshairs of Oil and Gas Expansion | A Threat Facing Ecosystems and Communities Globally

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) - SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/As global leaders gather for 'Day' aton Tuesday November 15, a new report highlights how fossil fuelens Africa's climate-critical tropicaland casts doubt over how this will serve the region'sneeds. Congo in the, a new analysis of oil and gas blocks in Africa and the Congo Basin clearly shows the growings posed by oil and gas development to criticalin Africa. Findings show: Whilst it is clear that no new fossil fuel development can take place anywhere if the world is to avoid surpassing internationally agreed climate goals, there are also few details about how this plan will address the ...