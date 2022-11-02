Introducing Arta Finance: the digital family office for the world - using technology to unlock the financial superpowers of the ultra-wealthy. (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) Arta Finance has raised more than $90M from Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Coatue Management and more than 140 angel investors to unlock the financial superpowers of the ultra-wealthy by making family office services available to everyone. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Arta Finance, a digital family office, unveiled its platform today, starting with accredited investors in the United States. Arta unlocks the access, personalization, and connections that, until now, were available only to the ultra-wealthy through their family ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Arta Finance, a digital family office, unveiled its platform today, starting with accredited investors in the United States. Arta unlocks the access, personalization, and connections that, until now, were available only to the ultra-wealthy through their family ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Conferenza internazionale dei paesaggi costieri: il programma IlPescara
Introducing Arta Finance: the digital family office for the world - using technology to unlock the financial superpowers of the ultra-wealthy.Arta Finance, a Digital Family Office, unveiled its platform today, starting with accredited investors in the United States. Arta unlocks the ...
Yahoo FinanceArta Finance, a Digital Family Office, unveiled its platform today, starting with accredited investors in the United States. Arta unlocks the access, personalization, and connections that, until now, ...
Introducing ArtaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Introducing Arta