Gerresheimer and Merck Transform Primary Packaging into Digital Twins (Di giovedì 27 ottobre 2022) DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics and Merck, Darmstadt, a leading science and technology company, jointly developed a Digital twin solution to further ensure traceability and trust in crucial steps along the pharmaceutical supply chain. The proof of concept aims to Transform the pharma supply chain by creating Digital Twins for Primary Packaging. Through a single interconnected network, participants will benefit from full traceability and Digital trust, resulting in cost savings, improved quality and even new business models, thanks to process automation. "We are convinced that our ...
Gerresheimer reports double digit growth in revenue and earnings for the third quarter... we are consistently pursuing our growth strategy and are boosting our transformation process to become a solution provider and system integrator", said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We ...
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group announce Collaboration on the Development of an innovative Ready - To - Use Vial Platform for the ...Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group are addressing rising demand for RTU vials in the market and the partnership serves as a market enabler to fully support customers' evolving needs and establish a ... Stevanato Group e Gerresheimer insieme per lo sviluppo di una piattaforma di flaconi Ready-to-use Industria Italiana Industria Italiana
