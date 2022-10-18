DTiQ Announces Significant Global Expansion and Bolsters its Drive-Thru Solution Offering with Summit Innovations Acquisition

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/announced today that it will be acquiring, a world leader intiming and managements to leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brandsly.'s proprietary technology is installed in over 10,000 restaurants in more than 40 countries.expects theto close sometime in early fiscal Q4 2022. Theadds scale and variety to's portfolio and expands the company's service and productin the QSR industry, one of our key end markets. The Covid pandemic has highlighted ademand ...