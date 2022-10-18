DTiQ Announces Significant Global Expansion and Bolsters its Drive-Thru Solution Offering with Summit Innovations Acquisition (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
DTiQ announced today that it will be acquiring Summit Innovations, a world leader in Drive-Thru timing and management Solutions to leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brands Globally. Summit's proprietary technology is installed in over 10,000 restaurants in more than 40 countries. DTiQ expects the Acquisition to close sometime in early fiscal Q4 2022. The Acquisition adds scale and variety to DTiQ's portfolio and expands the company's service and product Offerings within the QSR industry, one of our key end markets. The Covid pandemic has highlighted a Significant demand ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
DTiQ Announces Significant Global Expansion and Bolsters its Drive - Thru Solution Offering with Summit Innovations AcquisitionLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179205/DTiQ_Logo.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/dtiq - announces - significant - global - expansion - and - ...
