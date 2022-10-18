Nikita Pelizon al Grande Fratello Vip : Ho sofferto di depressione e ...Come non finire nella rete: 7 segnali che sei vittima di un attacco ...Apex Legends: Eclissi presenta la nuova leggenda - CatalystRiot Games acquisisce Wargaming SydneyPoliniani Editore diventa licenziatario per il brand Dungeons & ...La Tastiera ottico-meccanica Vulcan II MAX è disponibileIl Recon Cloud Controller è disponibileInsulti razzisti e indifferenza per alla velocista azzurra Zaynab ...Pro-Ject presenta la linea Colourful Audio SystemLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 PRESENTA: ‘COMMUNITYVERSE’Ultime Blog

DTiQ Announces Significant Global Expansion and Bolsters its Drive-Thru Solution Offering with Summit Innovations Acquisition

DTiQ Announces Significant Global Expansion and Bolsters its Drive-Thru Solution Offering with Summit Innovations Acquisition (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

DTiQ announced today that it will be acquiring Summit Innovations, a world leader in Drive-Thru timing and management Solutions to leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brands Globally. Summit's proprietary technology is installed in over 10,000 restaurants in more than 40 countries. DTiQ expects the Acquisition to close sometime in early fiscal Q4 2022. The Acquisition adds scale and variety to DTiQ's portfolio and expands the company's service and product Offerings within the QSR industry, one of our key end markets. The Covid pandemic has highlighted a Significant demand ...
