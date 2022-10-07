Pubblicità The San Benedetto 2022 con Elisabetta CanalisGuerra Ucraina Presidente Biden : rischio nucleare è realeMandragora venduta come spinaci : 8 intossicati a NapoliValanga Himalaya : morti 19 alpinisti Black Shark Cuffie Auricolari Bluetooth Suono Premium Sconto e OffertaMeross Presa Smart Intelligente Italiana con Monitoraggio Energia ...Marco Pantani: i suoi cimeli in mostra a OmegnaEl Kun Agüero debutta nel metaverso con KuniverseNEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND IN USCITA A DICEMBREPresentata Vantum, nuova Gaming ChairUltime Blog

New ' Play and Earn' mobile game ' HERO BLAZE | THREE KINGDOMS' Begins!

New Play
New 'Play and Earn' mobile game 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' Begins! (Di venerdì 7 ottobre 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The October 6th official launch of 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' on Google Play Store and Apple App Store by game publisher and developer, NATRIS, also known as a metaverse NFT platform, is gaining the attention of gamers around the world. Even before launch, during its pre-registration period, 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' was featured on Google Play Store, drawing much anticipation. This global launch includes all regions except Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and China. Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau can expect a launch during October. Developer NATRIS has prepared various events to commemorate the global launch and welcome global ...
