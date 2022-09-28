Dispelix Hires Saara Airas as Head of HR to Support Tremendous Growth (Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) - Leading waveguide designer and manufacturer add talent to R&D, product, and manufacturing development teams in Support of Growth ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Dispelix Oy, an advanced waveguide designer and manufacturer, today announced that Saara Airas has joined the company as Head of HR. As the Augmented Reality and smart glasses markets heat up, Saara is joining the company to help Support its Tremendous Growth. Since January 2022, more than 50 people have been hired to fill positions in R&D, product, manufacturing development, and other teams across Finland, China, and the US. Additionally, twenty plus positions will be filled by the end of the year with more openings to be announced in
