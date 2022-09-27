Usain Bolt, Jacobs va forte ma il record del mondo non lo batterà maiBorsa per infermiere soccorritore e domiciliare: cosa deve contenere?In coma pugile colombiano dopo essere crollato durante un incontroAggiornamento 2.1 di Battlefield 2042: Nuovo veicolo, Armi Vault, ...EArts svela la tabella di marcia per l'ecosistema SPORTS FIFA 23Le strabilianti immagini di come sarebbero Elvis Presley, Freddie ...Round One 2022: IIDEA inaugura il progetto “Education”Trust - soluzioni per creare la prima postazione da gamingOXENFREE è ora disponibile su NetflixL’11 e il 12 ottobre arrivano le Offerte esclusive Prime di AmazonUltime Blog

First approval of TAAV synthetic DNA material for use in clinical trial

First approval
First approval of TAAV synthetic DNA material for use in clinical trial (Di martedì 27 settembre 2022) - synthetic DNA material to be used in upcoming approved Huntington's disease study in France may be key to scaling gene therapy production SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

TAAV Biomanufacturing Solutions, SL (TAAV) announced today the anticipated First use in a clinical trial of company-manufactured doggybone DNA™ (dbDNA™)1, a precisely engineered synthetic DNA material. TAAV-produced dbDNA™ is a component of an Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio) gene therapy candidate for the treatment of early-stage Huntington's disease, which was recently authorized by France's National Agency for Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) for an upcoming Phase I/II clinical ...
