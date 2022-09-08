Bigo's Giant Dino to Tour Europe for the First Time (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) With great success of its recent Tour of the UK, the Giant Dino will travel through Germany, Italy, Netherlands, France, and Spain for its inaugural European Tour. BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Bigo Live, one of the world's fastest growing live streaming platforms with over 400 million users in over 150 countries worldwide is proud to present the Tour of its beloved mascot, Dino, on a European Tour. The Tour kicked off in Freiheit 15, 12555 Berlin / Köpenick, Germany on 18:00-21:00 Aug 28 (CEST), with a one-night extravaganza party that featured top broadcasters and performances, live DJ sets and music as well as prize giveaways. The Giant Dino is featured ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dino, la mascotte di Bigo, è per la prima volta in Europa
