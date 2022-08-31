The Sims 4 svela il Kit Primi Passi e il Kit Desert LuxeAssicurazioni auto in Italia: crescono i costiECOVACS DEEBOT T10+ : Recensione completa Robot Aspirapolvere e ...Agenzia per Siti Web : 7 Consigli per scegliere quella giustaAnnunciato Hell is Others survival horror in arrivo a ottobreLegend sarà disponibile il 6 settembre su SteamYU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS: KC Grand Tournament 2022, ecco i vincitoriVulcan II Mini, prima tastiera formato 65% di ROCCAT Il Clan Elysium vince il primato mondiale dell'incursione La caduta ...LoL Esports e Tiffany & Co. svelano la nuova Coppa degli evocatoriUltime Blog

WuXi Biologics Announces GMP Release of Its First North American Biomanufacturing Facility in Cranbury | New Jersey

WuXi Biologics
WuXi Biologics Announces GMP Release of Its First North American Biomanufacturing Facility in Cranbury, New Jersey (Di mercoledì 31 agosto 2022) Cranbury, N.J., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global leading Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the Release of its GMP phase I drug substance clinical manufacturing Facility, MFG18, in Cranbury, New Jersey.    The site's clinical manufacturing operations have an initial capacity of 4,000L and will grow to 6,000L, utilizing only single-use technology, adding to the Cranbury site's full process development capability. It is WuXi Bio's First GMP manufacturing Facility in North America and was established in response to the growing need of customers worldwide.  The 154,448 square ...
