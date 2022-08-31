WuXi Biologics Announces GMP Release of Its First North American Biomanufacturing Facility in Cranbury, New Jersey (Di mercoledì 31 agosto 2022) Cranbury, N.J., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global leading Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the Release of its GMP phase I drug substance clinical manufacturing Facility, MFG18, in Cranbury, New Jersey. The site's clinical manufacturing operations have an initial capacity of 4,000L and will grow to 6,000L, utilizing only single-use technology, adding to the Cranbury site's full process development capability. It is WuXi Bio's First GMP manufacturing Facility in North America and was established in response to the growing need of customers worldwide.
Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Wuxi city steps up biomedical industry development... preparation production, and pharmaceutical service outsourcing, and gathered 1,278 biomedical companies such as AstraZeneca and WuXi Biologics AppTech, showing strong clustering effect. Aiming at ...
WuXi Vaccines Received First GMP Certificate of QC Potency Lab from Ireland Health Products Regulatory AuthorityAbout WuXi Vaccines WuXi Vaccines is a joint venture between WuXi Biologics (Stock Code: 2269. HK) and Shanghai Hile Bio - Technology (Stock Code: 603718. SH). Through its world - class integrated ... Analisi del mercato 2022 delle banche cellulari da parte dei principali attori| Charles River, Sigma-Aldrich, WuXi AppTec, Ingestem Cineforme
