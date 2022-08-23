Firmenich Receives SBTi Approval For Net-Zero Emissions Target (Di martedì 23 agosto 2022) Firmenich is the first company in the industry to receive Approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its net-Zero Emissions Target GENEVA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has received Approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its net-Zero Emissions Target, making it the first company in the industry and one of the first companies globally to receive Approval from the SBTi. Firmenich has both near- and long-term science-based Emissions reduction Targets ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has received Approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its net-Zero Emissions Target, making it the first company in the industry and one of the first companies globally to receive Approval from the SBTi. Firmenich has both near- and long-term science-based Emissions reduction Targets ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Firmenich Receives SBTi Approval For Net-Zero Emissions TargetFirmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) ...
Firmenich ReceivesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Firmenich Receives