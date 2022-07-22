Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão Visits GWM' s Brazil Factory | L E M O N DHT Wins High Praise

Al via il Gran Turismo World SeriesUn eroe Medjay in arrivo la prossima settimana in For HonorSVELATE TANTE NOVITÀ SU FARMING SIMULATOR 22The Criminal Enterprises, in arrivo il 26 luglio in GTA OnlineGotham Knights: il trailer ufficiale dedicato a BatgirlGli sconti estivi arrivano su PlayStation StoreGoverno : grazie a premier Draghi per leadershipSpazio : la lunga passeggiata di Samantha CrisotoforettiUcraina : oggi si firma accordo sul granoGoverrno : le elezioni il 25 settembre salvano il vitalizio dei ...Ultime Blog

BAODING, China, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 5 Brazil time, Hamilton Mourão, the Vice ...

 On July 5 Brazil time, Hamilton Mourão, the Vice President of Brazil, visited GWM's Brazil Factory in Iracemápolis and spoke Highly on L.E.M.O.N. Dedicated Hybrid Technology (DHT). Nelita Michel, Mayor of Iracemápolis, also attended this visiting activity. On the site, technical experts introduced GWM's leading intelligent and new energy technologies to visitors, especially the unique L.E.M.O.N. DHT. Then, the GWM Brazil team gave a comprehensive introduction to the investment planning and overall layout of GWM in Brazil. "We have entered the era of the knowledge economy. So, technological advancement is what will take the vogue in terms of increasing the ...
