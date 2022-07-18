Lightship Energy | la startup degli ex ingegneri Tesla si concentra sul mondo dei camper

Pubblicità

Lightship Energy wants to build an electric travel trailer that ditches propane tanks and generators, and is more towable for EVs and others.A bunch of Tesla alums has launched a new electric RV startup with its first product being a travel trailer equipped with an electric powertrain to help increase the range of an electric vehicle ...