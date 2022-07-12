Original Design and Cutting-Edge Innovations on Display at CIFF Guangzhou, the World's Largest Furniture Fair (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) Guangzhou, China, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The 49th China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) ("CIFF Guangzhou"), the World's first and Largest Furniture Fair that represents the entire supply chain, will take place in two phases at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Pazhou, Guangzhou. The first phase will be dedicated to Home Furniture and take place between July 17-20; while the second phase will be held between July 26-29 and showcase Furniture for offices, public and commercial spaces. The 49th CIFF Guangzhou will take place on-site and online, bringing together nearly 4,000 domestic and ...Leggi su iltempo
Original Design and Cutting-Edge Innovations on Display at CIFF Guangzhou - the World's Largest Furniture Fair
Original Design and Cutting-Edge Innovations on Display at CIFF Guangzhou, the World's Largest Furniture FairThe 49th China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) ("CIFF Guangzhou"), the world's first and largest furniture fair that represents the entire supply chain, will take place in two phases at the ...
