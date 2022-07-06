Telenor Denmark Deploys SoftAtHome Wi-Fi 6 Managed Solution (Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) The leading Danish operator launches a new Wi-Fi 6 Solution with new routers and repeaters that is compatible with existing routers delivering the best Wi-Fi in the market. PARIS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SoftAtHome, an independent software company for broadband, video, and analytics, is proud to have delivered a complete software Solution to Telenor Denmark to offer a fully Managed Wi-Fi 6 Solution on three devices: DSL and Fibre Home Gateways and a Wi-Fi6 Repeaters. SoftAtHome's Wifi'ON delivers ambient connectivity in the home and drastically improves customer experience. It simplifies the onboarding of repeaters in the home. It automatically selects the best Wi-Fi channel for each Access Point of the Home. It manages device roaming to the best
