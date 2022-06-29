Bandai Namco annuncia DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT ...Post Covid-19 : dopo la guarigione rischio depressioneLibano : torturati dal datore di lavoro con martellate, elettrochoc e ...Covid, Napoli : I positivi non fanno il tampone per non perdere le ...KONAMI estende la partnership con il Bayern MonacoROGUEBOOK: DISPONIBILE SU STADIASony presenta “INZONE”, nuovo brand gaming per PCWay of the Hunter uscirà ad agostoNZXT presenta le Capture Card Signal 4K30 e Signal HD60Farming Simulator 22 - Kubota Pack disponibileUltime Blog

C-Path and Replica Analytics Collaboration Aims to Accelerate Rare Disease Research

- NEW YORK and OTTAWA, ON and TUCSON, Ariz., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Path Institute ...

Critical Path Institute (C-Path) and Replica Analytics, an Aetion company, announced today a new partnership that involves leveraging synthetic data to further catalyze the generation of actionable solutions to Accelerate drug development for Rare Diseases. Replica Analytics will help generate synthetic datasets across Rare and orphan indications in which patient-level datasets are often quite small, which heightens considerations regarding data privacy and accessibility. Together with real data, these synthetic data will help maximize the utility of C-Path's Rare Disease Cures Accelerator-Data ...
