Buddy Matthews | “Sto lottando da infortunato”

Buddy Matthews
Buddy Matthews, prima di approdare in AEW, è stato un eccellente worker alla corte dei McMahon ...

Commenta
Buddy Matthews: “Sto lottando da infortunato” (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) Buddy Matthews, prima di approdare in AEW, è stato un eccellente worker alla corte dei McMahon portando avanti lo show 205. E’ stato poi licenziato lo scorso anno nel mese di giugno ed è approdato prontamente nel roster di Tony Khan. E’ partito dalla Houe of Black e spera in una carriera differente da quella che si era “programmato” in WWE, anche se ultimamente sta soffrendo di un infortunio alla spalla. Lo ha reso noto con un post sui suoi social. Le sue parole “Sempre work in progress. Purtroppo il mio infortunio alla spalla mi sta limitando i movimenti ma pian piano comincero’ ad incrementare nuovamente i pesi.” Attualmente non è noto se Matthews dovrà operarsi o avere un periodo di riposo, vi terremo aggiornti.
