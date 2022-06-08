SONGTRADR EXPANDS ITS B2B MUSIC TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS - ACQUIRES LEADING ADVANCED AI SEARCH COMPANY, MUSICUBE (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) - The Hamburg-based AI TECHNOLOGY COMPANY enables measurable ROI-driven licensing that optimizes the creative performance of content LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SONGTRADR EXPANDS ITS B2B MUSIC TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS - ACQUIRES LEADING ADVANCED AI SEARCH COMPANY, MUSICUBE... June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Songtradr, the world's leading B2B music company, announced today the acquisition of leading AI metadata and music search company, Musicube. The transaction expands the ...
