Humatics and Hitachi Rail STS announced as 2022 RailTech Innovation Award Finalists for improving CBTC with Humatics Sensor Fusion Positioning Solution (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) - WALTHAM, Mass., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The team of Humatics and Hitachi Rail STS, were announced as a finalist for the RailTech 2022 Technology & Design Innovation Award for deploying the Humatics Rail Navigation System (HRNS) in Naples, Italy. The project demonstrated the improvements that can be achieved over traditional Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) odometry systems. Winners will be announced at RailTech Europe in Utrecht, Netherlands on June 21, 2022. The HRNS is the industry leading navigation system based on Sensor Fusion algorithms that ...Leggi su iltempo
United States Micro - Location Technology Markets, 2022 - 2027 by Component, Technology, Application, End Use, Competitive Analysis - ......10.3.1 M&A and Investments 10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations 10.3.3 Product Developments and ...Cisco Systems 11.8 Decawav 11.9 Estimote 11.10 Gimbal (Mobile Majority) 11.11 Google 11.12 Humatics ...
SYS - DAT Group continua a crescere e acquisisce Os2SYS - DAT Group continua il processo di crescita quello che nel corso del 2021 ha visto l'acquisizione prima di Attua , poi di Humatics e proprio prima di fine anno di Os2 , realtà specializzata nel Digital Marketing. L'acquisizione è stata realizzata attraverso Logic One , società di SYS - DAT Group, specializzata in ... Mafia, voto di scambio a Palermo: arrestato candidato Forza Italia Lifestyleblog
