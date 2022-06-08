Humatics and Hitachi Rail STS announced as 2022 RailTech Innovation Award Finalists for improving CBTC with Humatics Sensor Fusion Positioning Solution

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) - WALTHAM, Mass., June 8,/PRNewswire/The team ofandSTS, wereas a finalist for theTechTechnology & Designfor deploying theNavigation System (HRNS) in Naples, Italy. The project demonstrated the improvements that can be achieved over traditional Communication Based Train Control () odometry systems. Winners will beatTech Europe in Utrecht, Netherlands on June 21,. The HRNS is the industry leading navigation system based onalgorithms that ...