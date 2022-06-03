Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) BEIJING, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/are highly valued in theculture and viewed as the future of a family. Furthermore, their growth is vital for the future of China, adetermined to achieve rejuve. Interal's Day, which falls on June 1, is celebrated across China every year.President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed efforts to promote the healthy and all-round development ofand extended festive greetings toacross the country. Two months ago, Xi comparedto "" when attending a tree-planting activity in Beijing, encouraging them to contribute to the country's development. "You are like," ...