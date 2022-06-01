“I used to think i could fly”, la tracklist del nuovo album di Tate McRae (Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) La cantautrice multiplatino e ballerina nel disco presenta collaborazioni con Greg Kurstin, Finneas e tanti altri È uscito “I used to think i could fly”, il nuovo album della cantautrice multiplatino e ballerina Tate McRae. L’album contiene i brani già pubblicati “feel like shit”, “chaotic”, “she’s all i wanna be” (+230 milioni di stream) e il nuovo singolo “what would you do?”, attualmente in rotazione radiofonica. Nel disco sono presenti le collaborazioni e le produzioni di Greg Kurstin, Finneas, Charlie Puth, Alexander 23, Blake Slatkin, Louis Bell e tanti altri. Questa la tracklist di “i used to think i could fly”: “?”, “don’t come back”, “i’m so gone”, “what ...Leggi su lopinionista
DietrolaNotizia : "i used to think i could fly", il nuovo album della giovane promessa del pop Tate McRae
Salmo e Seven 7oo sono nella classifica dei 10 nuovi dischi più ascoltati nel mondo su SpotifyIn prima posizione c'è I Used to Think I Could Fly di Tate McRae. Per la cronaca, al primo posto della relativa classifica delle nuove canzoni c'è True Love di Kanye West e XXXTentacion. Non è certo ...
