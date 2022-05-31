Billups Accelerates European Expansion and Taps Top Talent to Tackle Growing OOH Demand

Teufel un’estate a ritmo di musicaWonder Boy Collection Recensione PlaystationMi sono scusata! Sara Pinna e l'offesa al bimbo calabreseCovid-19 : Stop green pass per entrare in ItaliaTest d'inglese online, dove farlo e perché è importanteGuerra : combattere per difesa democrazia, 9 mld per ricostruzione ...Gazprom ferma forniture gas a OlandaCapelli Secchi e Sfibrati, Cause e Rimedi NaturaliE-commerce, lo shopping comodo da casa: quali sono i veri vantaggi? Xiaomi le Smart TV con Fire TV integrataUltime Blog

 Billups, the largest privately held out-of-home (OOH) technology and managed services company in the U.S., today announced key new hires to strengthen its Expansion across Europe. The company is experiencing unprecedented growth in both the U.S. and EMEA, with two new ad tech acquisitions earlier this year, new client wins and patent approvals in the location intelligence space. "2021 was the best Billups year since Heather Billups and I co-founded the company almost 20 years ago," said Benjamin Billups, Co-founder of Billups. "Today, we are moving at an accelerated pace where acquisitions and Expansion are important to growth, but it is truly the Talent we bring on who will transform tomorrow's OOH ...
