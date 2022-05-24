WWE: MVP vince la All Mighty Challenge e sceglie la stipulazione per Lashley vs Omos a Hell in a Cell (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) La faida tra Bobby Lashley e Omos è tutt’altro che finita e ieri notte a RAW si è arricchita ulteriormente. C’era grande attesa da parte dei fan per scoprire i dettagli della “All Mighty Challenge“, che era stata annunciata la scorsa settimana. Lashley è intervento durante la puntata di questa settimana per svelare di cosa si trattasse la sfida lanciata ad Omos e MVP, ma allo stesso tempo, è stato ufficializzato che ci sarà il quarto match al PPV Hell in a Cell tra “The All Mighty” e il gigante nigeriano. MVP vince la All Mighty Challenge: Scopriamo nel dettaglio la sfida La “All Mighty Challenge” di Lashley ha giocato un ...Leggi su zonawrestling
I risultati di WrestleMania Backlash, Premium Live Event della WWEI due hanno dato vita a un grande match, dimostrando di essere tra i migliori attualmente in WWE. A ... Grazie all'interferenza di MVP, che ha colpito Bobby Lashley con il suo bastone, Omos ne ha ...
WrestleMania Backlash 2022/ Wrestling WWE, info streaming video tv: Rousey vs Flair!... ormai accompagnato dall'ex manager MVP. Infine, Madcap Moss cercherà di zittire Happy Corbin una ...
