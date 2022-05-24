Nilox presenta gli indicatori di svolta universali per monopattini e ...NVIDIA: le novità annunciate al COMPUTEX 2022Kingston presenta l'SSD esterno IronKey VaultKingston presenta le Ram FURY Beast DDR5Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 5: Tropical Vision arriva a giugnoLogitech MX Master 3S e MX Mechanical, i nuovi dispositivi pensati ...Destiny 2 - La Stagione dei TormentatiSuicidio Paolo Neri e Stefania Platania : Mamma non era serena, ...Inizia processo contro Bill CosbyGuerra Ucraina : La Russia prepara nuova offensivaUltime Blog

WWE | MVP vince la All Mighty Challenge e sceglie la stipulazione per Lashley vs Omos a Hell in a Cell

WWE MVP
La faida tra Bobby Lashley e Omos è tutt’altro che finita e ieri notte a RAW si è arricchita ...

WWE: MVP vince la All Mighty Challenge e sceglie la stipulazione per Lashley vs Omos a Hell in a Cell (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) La faida tra Bobby Lashley e Omos è tutt’altro che finita e ieri notte a RAW si è arricchita ulteriormente. C’era grande attesa da parte dei fan per scoprire i dettagli della “All Mighty Challenge“, che era stata annunciata la scorsa settimana. Lashley è intervento durante la puntata di questa settimana per svelare di cosa si trattasse la sfida lanciata ad Omos e MVP, ma allo stesso tempo, è stato ufficializzato che ci sarà il quarto match al PPV Hell in a Cell tra “The All Mighty” e il gigante nigeriano. MVP vince la All Mighty Challenge: Scopriamo nel dettaglio la sfida La “All Mighty Challenge” di Lashley ha giocato un ...
I risultati di WrestleMania Backlash, Premium Live Event della WWE

I due hanno dato vita a un grande match, dimostrando di essere tra i migliori attualmente in WWE. A ... Grazie all'interferenza di MVP, che ha colpito Bobby Lashley con il suo bastone, Omos ne ha ...

WrestleMania Backlash 2022/ Wrestling WWE, info streaming video tv: Rousey vs Flair!

... ormai accompagnato dall'ex manager MVP. Infine, Madcap Moss cercherà di zittire Happy Corbin una ... SCOTT HALL, EX WRESTLER WWE È MORTO/ "Razor Ramon" colpito da 3 infarti WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH 2022: ...
  1. WWE: Bobby Lashley ha un messaggio per MVP in vista di WrestleMania Backlash  Spazio Wrestling
  2. MVP prevede un grande futuro per Omos  World Wrestling
  3. Omos: MVP sarà un mentore migliore di AJ Styles  The Shield Of Wrestling
  4. MVP: “Omos ha un enorme potenziale, sei un idiota se lo paragoni a The Great Khali”  Zona Wrestling

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Losers, Grades & Match Highlights From May 23 Show

Becky Lynch transformed the Raw Women’s Title Match at WWE Hell in a Cell into a Triple Threat Match, while Riddle takes on The Usos in a triple threat match.

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins Brutalises Cody Rhodes; Becky Lynch Bests Asuka to Claim Title Shot

The match card also featured a mouth-watering encounter between Bobby Lashley and MVP. Meanwhile, The Miz fought Cody Rhodes in a brutal match.
