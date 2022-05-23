MPI' S ANALYSIS OF ALLIANZ STRUCTURED ALPHA PROVIDES KEY LESSONS FOR ASSET OWNERS

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) A purely returns-basedin 2021 illuminated sources of risk andSUMMIT, N.J., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/Markov Processes International, Inc. ("MPI"), a leading independent FinTech provider of software and services for analyzing investment performance and risk, today announced that their September 2021of thefund has again been at the forefront of investment reporting this week after's recent admission of fraud and the sale of its U.S.management business to Voya. MPI's original quantitativeutilizing its Stylus Pro software, with patented Dynamic Style("DSA"), revealed that the fund was effectively selling market crash insurance and putting investors' money at ...