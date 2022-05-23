Come scegliere le fedi nuzialiDichiarazione precompilata : da oggi lunedì 23 maggio 2022 si scarica ...Ridatemela! Rubata la medaglia dello scudetto rossonero a Stefano ...Saro Grimani, l'artista di chi non ha voceSvelato il nuovo Campione di League of Legends: Bel'VethCelly presenta la gamma di prodotti brandizzata Fiat 500Yuga Aoyama arriva in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2The Sandbox acquisisce Cualit per accelerare il Web3 e il MetaversoSerj Tankian dei System of a Down si unisce a Metal: HellsingerGTA Online: ricompense quadruple nelle gare terrestri e per veicoli ...Ultime Blog

MPI' S ANALYSIS OF ALLIANZ STRUCTURED ALPHA PROVIDES KEY LESSONS FOR ASSET OWNERS

MPI'S ANALYSIS OF ALLIANZ STRUCTURED ALPHA PROVIDES KEY LESSONS FOR ASSET OWNERS (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) A purely returns-based ANALYSIS in 2021 illuminated sources of risk and ALPHA SUMMIT, N.J., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Markov Processes International, Inc. ("MPI"), a leading independent FinTech provider of software and services for analyzing investment performance and risk, today announced that their September 2021ANALYSIS of the STRUCTURED ALPHA fund has again been at the forefront of investment reporting this week after ALLIANZ's recent admission of fraud and the sale of its U.S. ASSET management business to Voya. MPI's original quantitative ANALYSIS utilizing its Stylus Pro software, with patented Dynamic Style ANALYSIS ("DSA"), revealed that the fund was effectively selling market crash insurance and putting investors' money at ...
MPI'S ANALYSIS OF ALLIANZ STRUCTURED ALPHA PROVIDES KEY LESSONS FOR ASSET OWNERS

