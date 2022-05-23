Endotronix Announces Positive Data from SIRONA 2 in Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Session

Rainbow Six Siege Anno 7 Stagione 2Gucci lancia un programma di eSportXiaomi e Leica Camera annunciano accordo strategico a lungo termineGa Kingston un sondaggio sul nostro rapporto con la tecnologiaCome scegliere le fedi nuzialiDichiarazione precompilata : da oggi lunedì 23 maggio 2022 si scarica ...Ridatemela! Rubata la medaglia dello scudetto rossonero a Stefano ...Saro Grimani, l'artista di chi non ha voceSvelato il nuovo Campione di League of Legends: Bel'VethCelly presenta la gamma di prodotti brandizzata Fiat 500Ultime Blog

 Endotronix, Inc., a digital health and medical technology company dedicated to advancing the treatment of heart failure (HF), today announced Positive Data from the SIRONA 2 Clinical Trial evaluating safety and efficacy of its Cordella™ Pulmonary Artery Pressure Sensor System (Cordella Sensor) in New York Heart Association (NYHA) class III heart failure patients. The prospective, multi-center Trial met all primary safety and efficacy endpoints and resulted in low rates of HF hospitalization, further validating pulmonary artery (PA) pressure-guided HF ...
