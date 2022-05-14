AEW: Hikaru Shida fuori dalla Owen Hart Cup a sua insaputa, il commento infastidito su Twitter (Di sabato 14 maggio 2022) Ufficialmente la All Elite Wrestling ha annunciato che Hikaru Shida non avrebbe più fatto parte del torneo della Owen Hart Cup a causa di un infortunio. Al suo posto è stata inserita Kris Statlander. Ma una volta scoperchiato il vaso, la giapponese ha svelato che in realtà non è infortunata e che l’avviso della fuoriuscita dal tabellone le è stato dato improvvisamente mentre era in Giappone. Nonostante il commento infastidito, la ragazza si è detta contenta della partecipazione dell’amica Kris. I tweet di Hikaru Well…. I already had 4 matches after the street fight and just finished the greatest fighting musical show.But I seem to have been injured…Japanese wrestling is nothing for them. I’m so sorry.And sorry couldn’t be in the ...Leggi su zonawrestling
