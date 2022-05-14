Max Payne 3 festeggia il decimo anniversarioFinale Eurovision 2022 : Diretta e Streaming della serata conclusivaVladimir Putin gravemente malato di cancro : è già in corso un golpeLa conduttrice del Tg1 : Mi hanno messa in stanza un collega che ...VALORANT: ecco le città che ospiteranno il Champions Tour 2022!NARUTO TO BORUTO SHINOBI STRIKER 10 milioni di giocatori e nuovi ...Preparati per l'inizio del Rainbow Six Charlotte MajorPreparati ad affrontare l’evento: Nightmare Fog in Rainbow Six ...GTA Online: ottieni ricompense quadruple nelle sfide e negli eventi ...Sony: annuncia le nuove cuffie WH-1000XM5 con eliminazione del rumoreUltime Blog

AEW | Hikaru Shida fuori dalla Owen Hart Cup a sua insaputa | il commento infastidito su Twitter

AEW Hikaru
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Ufficialmente la All Elite Wrestling ha annunciato che Hikaru Shida non avrebbe più fatto parte ...

zazoom
Commenta
AEW: Hikaru Shida fuori dalla Owen Hart Cup a sua insaputa, il commento infastidito su Twitter (Di sabato 14 maggio 2022) Ufficialmente la All Elite Wrestling ha annunciato che Hikaru Shida non avrebbe più fatto parte del torneo della Owen Hart Cup a causa di un infortunio. Al suo posto è stata inserita Kris Statlander. Ma una volta scoperchiato il vaso, la giapponese ha svelato che in realtà non è infortunata e che l’avviso della fuoriuscita dal tabellone le è stato dato improvvisamente mentre era in Giappone. Nonostante il commento infastidito, la ragazza si è detta contenta della partecipazione dell’amica Kris. I tweet di Hikaru Well…. I already had 4 matches after the street fight and just finished the greatest fighting musical show.But I seem to have been injured…Japanese wrestling is nothing for them. I’m so sorry.And sorry couldn’t be in the ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
AEW: Rivelata la sostituta di Hikaru Shida nel torneo di Owen Hart durante i taping di Rampage – Spoiler  Zona Wrestling

AEW: Hikaru Shida fuori dalla Owen Hart Cup a sua insaputa, il commento infastidito su Twitter

Ufficialmente la All Elite Wrestling ha annunciato che Hikaru Shida non avrebbe più fatto parte del torneo della Owen Hart Cup a causa di un infortunio. Al suo posto è stata inserita Kris Statlander.

Hikaru Shida Has Interesting Response To AEW Pulling Her From The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Hikaru Shida took to Twitter tonight and indicated that she was not aware of the injury angle that was announced on AEW Rampage.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Hikaru
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : AEW Hikaru Hikaru Shida fuori dalla Owen