Highlander Partners Announces the Sale of Rotometal (Di lunedì 9 maggio 2022)
Highlander Partners, L.P. ("Highlander"), a leading middle market private investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Central Europe, today announced the Sale of its portfolio company Rotometal ("Rotometal" or the "Company"), in a management buyout led by Grzegorz Do?bniak, the current CEO of Rotometal. Rotometal, located in ?wiebodzin, Poland, is a bespoke designer and producer of products serving the printing and converting industries. Rotometal's magnetic and print cylinders are crucial precision tools for manufacturers of labels for consumer products. The Company successfully competes with the world's largest players in its market segment due to its unique technical ...Leggi su iltempo
Ritornando al Cda della Cepa, questo comprende i texani Larry Hirsh, capo di Highlander Partners, una società di ...
Ritornando al Cda della Cepa, questo comprende i texani Larry Hirsh, capo di Highlander Partners, una società di ...
