SICPA AND THE BATAILLON DE MARINS-POMPIERS DE MARSEILLE ARE TESTING AN INNOVATIVE SOLUTION FOR DETECTING PATHOGENS IN AIRCRAFT WASTEWATER (Di venerdì 6 maggio 2022) Authorities can rely on a robust decision-making tool to strengthen their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and future health risks. LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Swiss company SICPA, a world leader in identification, traceability and authentication technologies, and the BATAILLON de MARINS-POMPIERS de MARSEILLE (BMPM – MARSEILLE marine fire brigade), a French INNOVATIVE biodefense unit, have developed a state-of-the-art technological SOLUTION, based on the analysis of AIRCRAFT WASTEWATER to help authorities manage the risk of importing PATHOGENS into their territory. The epidemiological data collected gives them a precise view of epidemic dynamics. After very conclusive ...
