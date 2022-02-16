Kim Zolciak Defends Daughters Against New ‘Stupid’ Plastic Surgery Rumors

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann, and Kim. Courtesy Ariana Biermann/InstagramSetting the record straight! Kimclarified comments speculating that her eldest twohave had. See the-Biermann Family Through the Years: Kim, Brielle and More Read article “Myread your stupid ass comments,” the Don’t Be Tardy alum, 43, told her Instagram followers of the “nasty, rude”in a Wednesday, February 16, Instagram post. “And quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!” After going on to write that Brielle, 24, and Ariana, 20, ...