NANJING, China, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- @Visit Jiangsu is providing some fascinating Chinese New ...

Buckle up for Chinese New Year Fun with @Visit Jiangsu (Di martedì 15 febbraio 2022) NANJING, China, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

@Visit Jiangsu is providing some fascinating Chinese New Year culture for the Year of the Tiger. @Visit Jiangsu showcased a series of Happy Chinese New Year online programs with Jiangsu's characteristics on five social media platforms. The programs have reached nearly 100 countries and regions worldwide, providing a Jiangsu style feast for the eyes and ears of global audiences. The grand concert Elegance of Chinese Music has risen to become the most popular Happy Chinese New Year video on Facebook. The concert was directed by Chen Xieyang, a renowned Chinese conductor, and ...
