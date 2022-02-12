Matthew Perry: la star di Friends annuncia l'uscita del suo prossimo libro di memorie (Di sabato 12 febbraio 2022) Matthew Perry, celeberrima star di Friends, ha appena annunciato l'uscita del suo prossimo libro di memorie attraverso un tweet che è immediatamente divenuto virale. Matthew Perry ha svelato il titolo e la copertina del suo prossimo libro di memorie, rivolgendosi ai suoi fan con il suo consueto umorismo ironico: l'ex star di Friends ha scelto Twitter per pubblicare una foto del libro, in uscita a novembre, che si chiamerà Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing. "È stato scritto così tanto su di me in passato", ha spiegato Perry nel suo post. "Penso ...Leggi su movieplayer
