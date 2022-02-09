Well Begun AND Half Done! - SIRONA Randomized Trial Achieves fifty percent enrollment

SCARLET NEXUS - “Brain Eater Pack” e l’aggiornamento1.07CARLOS SAINZ E THIBAUT COURTOIS SI SFIDANO A F1 2021 E FIFA 22The Pokémon Company International vendite alle stelle in Europa NZXT lancia il nuovo case H1CALL OF DUTY VANGUARD E WARZONE STAGIONE 2 IN ARRIVOApex Legends: Ribellione ora disponibile Trust diventa partner di Barco ClickShareFar Cry 6 - Joseph: Collasso terzo DLC in arrivoDestiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo ViDoc dietro le quinte Safer Internet Day 2022: il contributo di SIE nel creare un ambiente ...Ultime Blog

JENA, Germany, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug ...

Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug delivery devices, releases the second status update of SIRONA RCT (Head-to-Head Comparison of SIROlimus versus Paclitaxel Drug-Eluting BallooNAngioplasty in the Femoropopliteal Artery), as the Trial completes Half the targeted enrolment. SIRONA is the world's first and the largest head-to-head RCT investigating the use of Sirolimus DCB (Magic Touch PTA – Concept Medical) V/S Paclitaxel DCB (CE certified devices) for the treatment of femoropopliteal occlusive artery disease. The Investigator-Initiated and driven Trial led by PI Prof. Dr. Ulf Teichgräber of the Jena University Hospital aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Sirolimus DCB against Paclitaxel DCB in stenosed or occluded lesions in ...
As part of this process, Sarawak Energy has begun a journey to transition its existing SAP S/4HANA ... Lemongrass is well - known as a leader in the planning, migration, operation and automation of SAP ...

The prospective, multi-center, corelab adjudicated randomized trial is doing very well with the 239 th patient enrolled on November 23, 2021, in University of Graz by Prof. Dr. Marianne Brodmann, ...

The prospective, multi-center, corelab adjudicated randomized trial is doing very well with the 239 th patient enrolled on November 23, 2021, in University of Graz by Prof. Dr. Marianne Brodmann ...
