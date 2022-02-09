Well Begun AND Half Done! - SIRONA Randomized Trial Achieves fifty percent enrollment (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) JENA, Germany, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug delivery devices, releases the second status update of SIRONA RCT (Head-to-Head Comparison of SIROlimus versus Paclitaxel Drug-Eluting BallooNAngioplasty in the Femoropopliteal Artery), as the Trial completes Half the targeted enrolment. SIRONA is the world's first and the largest head-to-head RCT investigating the use of Sirolimus DCB (Magic Touch PTA – Concept Medical) V/S Paclitaxel DCB (CE certified devices) for the treatment of femoropopliteal occlusive artery disease. The Investigator-Initiated and driven Trial led by PI Prof. Dr. Ulf Teichgräber of the Jena University Hospital aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Sirolimus DCB against Paclitaxel DCB in stenosed or occluded lesions in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
