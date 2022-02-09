NZXT lancia il nuovo case H1CALL OF DUTY VANGUARD E WARZONE STAGIONE 2 IN ARRIVOApex Legends: Ribellione ora disponibile Trust diventa partner di Barco ClickShareFar Cry 6 - Joseph: Collasso terzo DLC in arrivoDestiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo ViDoc dietro le quinte Safer Internet Day 2022: il contributo di SIE nel creare un ambiente ...The Sims 4 Il Mio Matrimonio Game Pack in arrivoEuropean Chips Act | la posizione di IntelLEGO Technic - nuovo set McLaren Formula 1 Ultime Blog

SpeQtral announces SpeQtral-1 quantum satellite mission for ultra-secure communications

SpeQtral announces
- SpeQtral-1 will perform trusted node quantum key distribution over intercontinental distances with ...

SpeQtral announces SpeQtral-1 quantum satellite mission for ultra-secure communications (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) - SpeQtral-1 will perform trusted node quantum key distribution over intercontinental distances with partners globally SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

SpeQtral, an emerging leader in quantum-secure communication systems, announces today at the Global Space and Technology Convention, the official kickoff of its forthcoming quantum Key Distribution ("QKD") satellite mission in space, SpeQtral-1. The SpeQtral-1 satellite is expected to be launched in 2024, and is primed to be one of the first few QKD satellite missions to be launched by a commercial entity. It will demonstrate ...
