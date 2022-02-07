Tabellone Atp 500 Rotterdam 2022: c’è Musetti, Tsitsipas guida il seeding (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) Il Tabellone del torneo Atp 500 di Rotterdam 2022: c’è Musetti come unico italiano al via nel main draw, Tsitsipas guida il seeding con Rublev seconda testa di serie. Un Tabellone molto ricco e competitivo con tanti tennisti di prima fascia impegnati in Olanda. Il greco e il russo sono i favoritissimi, ma occhio a Hurkacz e Auger Aliassime che possono provare a conquistare un titolo. Di seguito il Tabellone completo. (1) Tsitsipas vs Davidovich Fokina Harris vs Ivashka Goffin vs De Minaur McDonald b. (8) Basilashvili 6-3 6-2 (4) Hurkacz vs (WC) TsongaMusetti vs (SE) Ymer (Q) Zapata Miralles vs Van de Zandschulp (Q) Lehecka vs (5) Shapovalov (6) Norrie vs Humbert Khachanov vs Popyrin Bublik vs (WC) ...Leggi su sportface
Atp Buenos Aires 2022: il montepremi e il prize moneyIl montepremi e il prize money dell' Atp 250 di Buenos Aires 2022 , di scena dal 7 al 13 febbraio. Casper Ruud, Diego Schwartzman e Lorenzo Sonego impreziosiranno il tabellone principale del torneo argentino, con il secondo citato ...
Del Potro - Delbonis in tv: data, orario, canale e diretta streaming Atp Buenos Aires 2022Juan Martin Del Potro affronterà Federico Delbonis al primo turno dell' Atp 250 di Buenos Aires 2022 . Il tennista argentino ha annunciato l'imminente ritiro, ma non ha ... TABELLONE MONTEPREMI ...
Tabellone Atp 500 Rotterdam 2022: c'è Musetti, Tsitsipas guida il seedingATP ROTTERDAM 2022, TABELLONE PRINCIPALE. S. Tsitsipas [1] vs A. Davidovich Fokina. L. Harris VS I. Ivashka. D. Nella parte bassa del tabellone Rublev comincerà con un qualificato per poi affrontare ...
Tennis, ATP 500 Rotterdam: il tabellone. Musetti pesca Ymer, ci sono Tsitsipas e RublevNel tabellone principale, in attesa dell'esito delle qualificazioni, l'unico azzurro presente è Lorenzo Musetti . Il 19enne romano, n. 192 Atp, deve vedersela all'esordio con lo… Leggi ...
