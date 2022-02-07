LEAP22 - 100.000 partecipanti tra i maggiori eventi tecnologici ...LEGO presenta LEGO DUPLO Ora del bagnettoASUS: nuove schede grafiche AMD RX 6500 XTIl piccolo Rayan : i funerali del bimbo morto nel pozzo in MaroccoEmma Marrone vince il Fantasanremo 2022 : la gioia su InstagramOver 50 senza vaccino Covid sono in pericoloGiochi Olimpici Pechino 2022 : Federica Brignone medaglia argentoGTA Online: i brani di The Contract di Dr. Dre disponibiliClassifica Sanremo 2022 : Vince Mahmood e Blanco - Elisa e Gianni ...Il piccolo Rayan non ce l'ha fatta : Morto il bambino di 5 anni ...Ultime Blog

Tabellone Atp 500 Rotterdam 2022 | c'è Musetti | Tsitsipas guida il seeding

Tabellone Atp
Il Tabellone del torneo Atp 500 di Rotterdam 2022: c’è Musetti come unico italiano al via nel main ...

Tabellone Atp 500 Rotterdam 2022: c’è Musetti, Tsitsipas guida il seeding (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) Il Tabellone del torneo Atp 500 di Rotterdam 2022: c’è Musetti come unico italiano al via nel main draw, Tsitsipas guida il seeding con Rublev seconda testa di serie. Un Tabellone molto ricco e competitivo con tanti tennisti di prima fascia impegnati in Olanda. Il greco e il russo sono i favoritissimi, ma occhio a Hurkacz e Auger Aliassime che possono provare a conquistare un titolo. Di seguito il Tabellone completo. (1) Tsitsipas vs Davidovich Fokina Harris vs Ivashka Goffin vs De Minaur McDonald b. (8) Basilashvili 6-3 6-2 (4) Hurkacz vs (WC) TsongaMusetti vs (SE) Ymer (Q) Zapata Miralles vs Van de Zandschulp (Q) Lehecka vs (5) Shapovalov (6) Norrie vs Humbert Khachanov vs Popyrin Bublik vs (WC) ...
Il montepremi e il prize money dell' Atp 250 di Buenos Aires 2022 , di scena dal 7 al 13 febbraio. Casper Ruud, Diego Schwartzman e Lorenzo Sonego impreziosiranno il tabellone principale del torneo argentino, con il secondo citato ...

Juan Martin Del Potro  affronterà Federico Delbonis al primo turno dell' Atp 250 di Buenos Aires 2022 . Il tennista argentino ha annunciato l'imminente ritiro, ma non ha ... TABELLONE MONTEPREMI ...
ATP ROTTERDAM 2022, TABELLONE PRINCIPALE. S. Tsitsipas [1] vs A. Davidovich Fokina. L. Harris VS I. Ivashka. D. Nella parte bassa del tabellone Rublev comincerà con un qualificato per poi affrontare ...

Nel tabellone principale, in attesa dell'esito delle qualificazioni, l'unico azzurro presente è Lorenzo Musetti . Il 19enne romano, n. 192 Atp, deve vedersela all'esordio con lo… Leggi ...
