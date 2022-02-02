VALORANT, The Guard promuove Trent dopo le ottime prestazioni (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) L’ultima indiscrezione riportata dall’autorevole sito DotEsports aveva già stuzzicato parecchio i fan di The Guard. Stando a quanto rivelato dalla fonte, infatti, l’organizzazione di esports starebbe pensando di promuovere Trent a membro a tempo pieno del suo roster di VALORANT. Mossa che è stata poi confermata da The Guard con un tweet. Time to expand the squad ? Join us in welcoming @TrentFPS (formerly known as Habib) to The Guard for Stage 1 of VCT! pic.twitter.com/bGhuRTd3N1 — The Guard (@TheGuard) January 17, 2022 Come noto, una decina di giorni prima della qualificazione aperta The Guard ha aggiunto Trent al roster come elemento in prova, al posto del membro fondatore Harrison “salmo” Chang. ...Leggi su esports247
