FIFA 22: Gibbs White Stelle d’argento disponibile tramite obiettivo! (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) Scopri come completare l’obiettivo Stelle d’argento: Gibbs White Silver Star rilasciato nel corso della 3° stagione di FIFA 22 Stelle d’argento: Gibbs White SILVER STAR Premio Finale: x1 Gibbs White Player Moments (Non scambiab.) Scadenza: 9 febbraio 2022 Obiettivi e premi VINCINE 3Vinci 3 partite in Amichevoli FUT Live: Lounge argento. SEGNANE 8Segna 8 gol in Amichevoli FUT Live: Lounge argento. 6 ASSISTFornisci 6 assist in Amichevoli FUT Live: Lounge argento. Completando tutti gli obiettivi si ottiene anche un Token Future Stars Swaps Ricordiamo che completando gli obiettivi, oltre ai pacchetti, ove previsti, si ottengono anche dei punti XP, utili per riscattare i premi ...Leggi su imiglioridififa
