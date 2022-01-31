Juventus: Ramsey ai saluti, va in prestito ai Rangers (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) Si chiude con la cessione di Aaron Ramsey ai Glasgow Rangers il mercato della Juventus. Il centrocampista gallese ha superato le visite mediche ed ora si attende soltanto l'ufficialità dell'operazione,...Leggi su sport.tiscali
I voti al mercato: 10 alla Juve, ecco cosa manca per la lode. Bene l'Inter e la Fiorentina senza Vlahovic. Milan da 4, Lazio peggioJUVENTUS 10 Un mercato da padrona assoluta, come non si vedeva da una vita. Vlahovic è la mossa che ... Quando scriviamo, il trasferimento di Ramsey ai Rangers non è ancora ufficiale perché in Scozia il ...
Juventus: Ramsey ai saluti, va in prestito ai RangersSi chiude con la cessione di Aaron Ramsey ai Glasgow Rangers il mercato della Juventus. Il centrocampista gallese ha superato le visite mediche ed ora si attende soltanto l'ufficialità dell'operazione, un prestito con diritto di ...
Transfer news LIVE: Everton confirm Van de Beek loan, Aubameyang to BarçaAaron Ramsey has agreed to join Rangers on loan from Juventus. The Welshman has agreed to join until the end of the season and Rangers will also have the option to make the deal permanent. Everton are ...
Aaron Ramsey could make Rangers debut against Celtic as former Arsenal man is set to add Old Firm to two other major derbies he’s played inIt’s not often a player makes his debut in the Old Firm derby, but that could be the case for Aaron Ramsey. talkSPORT understands the Welshman is on his way to Rangers on loan for the rest ...
