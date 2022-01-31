Heretic Nabs Berlin Festival-Bound ‘Working Class Heroes,’ Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE) (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) Heretic, the Athens-based boutique production company and sales agent, has acquired world sales rights for “Working Class Heroes,” by director Miloš Puši?, which will have its premiere in the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama strand. Variety has also been given EXCLUSIVE access to the film’s Trailer. Starring award-winning Serbian actress Jasna ?uri?i?, who played the lead L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Heretic Nabs
Heretic Nabs Berlin Festival-Bound ‘Working Class Heroes,’ Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)Heretic, the Athens-based boutique production company and sales agent, has acquired world sales rights for “Working Class Heroes,” by director Miloš Pušic, which will have its premiere in the ...
Heretic NabsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Heretic Nabs