Nugget’s on ‘SNL’! Katy Perry Brings Her Pup to Live Show

Nugget’s ‘SNL’
Getting attached to your costars is common in Hollywood — even if they’re not human. Throughout the ...

Nugget’s on ‘SNL’! Katy Perry Brings Her Pup to Live Show (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) Getting attached to your costars is common in Hollywood — even if they’re not human. Throughout the years, many stars have grown so close to the animals that they share the screen with that they want to take them home, and sometimes they do just that. In other instances — we’re looking at you, Bradley Cooper — stars bring their pets along to join them in front of the camera. Sophie Turner is among the many celebs who fell in love with their canine costars. After direwolf Lady’s untimely death on Game of Thrones, the Mahlek Northern Inuit dog named Zunni was left unemployed and homeless. However, Turner had bonded with her so much on set that she jumped at the opportunity to adopt her. “Growing up I always wanted a dog, but my parents never wanted one,” she revealed to Coventry Telegraph in 2013. “We kind of fell in love with my character’s direwolf, Lady, on set. … We knew Lady died ...
