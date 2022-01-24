RISULTATI: GCW “The Wrld On GCW 2022” 23.01.2022 (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) I RISULTATI dello show andato in onda Domenica all’Hammerstein Ballroom di New York. GCW “The Wrld On GCW 2022” Domenica 23 gennaio 2022 Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match – AJ Gray batte Alex Colon, G-Raver, Jimmy Llyod, Jordan Oliver, PCO e Tony Deppen (16.47) – Team Gringo (Arez, Demonic Flamita e Gringo Loco) batte Team Bandido (ASF, Bandido e Laredo Kid) (14.09) – Blake Christian batte Lio Rush (12.34) – Matt Cardona w/Chelsea Green batte Joey Janela (w/Marko Stunt e Sam Stackhouse) (19.43) – Ruby Soho batte Allie Katch (9.36) – Jeff Jarrett batte Effy (11.13) GCW World Title – Jon Moxley (c) batte Homicide e mantiene il titolo! (11.14) GCW World Tag Team Title – The H8 (Matt Tremont e Nick Gage) battono ...Leggi su zonawrestling
