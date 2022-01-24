RISULTATI | GCW “The Wrld On GCW 2022” 23 01 2022

(Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) Idello show andato in onda Domenica all’Hammerstein Ballroom di New York. GCW “TheOn GCW” Domenica 23 gennaioGrab The Brass Ring Ladder Match – AJ Gray batte Alex Colon, G-Raver, Jimmy Llyod, Jordan Oliver, PCO e Tony Deppen (16.47) – Team Gringo (Arez, Demonic Flamita e Gringo Loco) batte Team Bandido (ASF, Bandido e Laredo Kid) (14.09) – Blake Christian batte Lio Rush (12.34) – Matt Cardona w/Chelsea Green batte Joey Janela (w/Marko Stunt e Sam Stackhouse) (19.43) – Ruby Soho batte Allie Katch (9.36) – Jeff Jarrett batte Effy (11.13) GCW World Title – Jon Moxley (c) batte Homicide e mantiene il titolo! (11.14) GCW World Tag Team Title – The H8 (Matt Tremont e Nick Gage) battono ...

Advertising

TSOWrestling : Ecco cosa è successo durante #TheWRLDonGCW #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Ecco cosa è successo durante #GCWSayYouWill #TSOW // #TSOS -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : RISULTATI GCW

The Shield Of Wrestling

... i licenziamenti WWE e molto altro In Ringside Episodio 3 commenteremo insieme idi AEW " ... In più Jon Moxley e la, la indy in più rapida ascesa degli ultimi mesi. L'appuntamento con ...... che sta facendo parlare di sé per alcuniassolutamente imprevedibili e per alcuni ...di avvicinamento a Bound for Glory 2021 e daremo uno sguardo anche alla situazione delle indies con laIn quel di The WRLD on GCW (i cui risultati li trovate QUI!) Jeff Jarrett ha affrontato Effy. Double J aveva attaccato l’host del Big Gay Brunch a Die 4 This, spaccandogli la chitarra in testa con il ...Risultati The WRLD on GCW. Ecco cosa è successo durante The WRLD on GCW: Pre-show. La pre-show Battle Royal è stata vinta da Big F*ckin’ Vince – Thunder Rosa e Lufisto sono ...